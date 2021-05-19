Crypto Crash 2021: 10 Best #BuytheDip Memes on Twitter Today

The crypto crash of 2021 continues and it has investors on social media advising others to buy the dip. So much so that the hashtag #buythedip is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
While there are plenty of investors that are freaking out over the falling price of crypto during the 2021 crash. There are plenty of others that are perfectly content to make jokes about the fall.
That really comes as no surprise as crypto traders love sharing memes about their investments. That continues today with plenty of #buythedip memes making the rounds on Twitter.
We’re checking out the best #buythedip memes below.
Crypto Crash 2021 #BuytheDip Twitter Memes
Crypto market crashing, everyone panic selling, the world going crazy.
A new investor buying the dip:#buythedip #cryptotrading #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/lPOftGbmm3
— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) May 19, 2021
Me, after buying BTC at 65000 and Ethereum at 45000 #cryptotrading #buythedip pic.twitter.com/ATKk6xwPyc
— Saurabh Pal (@Saurabhpal0) May 19, 2021
Crypto market right now😂😂#buythedip #cryptoindia#cryptotrading #cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #dogecoin #Altseason2021 pic.twitter.com/9imv8wqMA8
— EndSars🇳🇬 (@YasirSulaiman16) May 19, 2021
Did you #buythedip yet? #cryptocurrency #cryptotrading pic.twitter.com/y9jAwMrEQx
— Quick Ben (@_quickben) May 19, 2021
Accurate representation of crypto traders going from April through May #cryptotrading #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencies #buythedip pic.twitter.com/ei0trkLFJd
— babyricecake (@babyricecakee2) May 19, 2021
After entering deep shit from buying the dip!#Bitcoin#Crypto#buythedip pic.twitter.com/93bC2YbMSn
— Tunji Masha (@MashaTunji) May 19, 2021
#buythedip I'm not fucking selling buy the dip pic.twitter.com/HDsJbF1KmF
— Eenny19 (@eenny19) May 19, 2021
If you can't handle a 40% dip, you don't deserve a 400% rocket trip. 🚀🚀🌕😎 #cryptotwitter #buythedip pic.twitter.com/Xhie7qt7SR
— Dimaiam Ξ (@lifecoachiam) May 19, 2021
ME WATCHIN THE DIP KNOWIN DAMN WELL I’M NOT SELLIN 😜🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️
🚀🐕🚀🐕🚀🐕💎💎🐕🐕💎💎#doge #dogearmy #dogecoin #dogecoinrise #cryptotwitter #buythedip pic.twitter.com/vcPYka2C8T
— tiffani 🏝🍯 (@tiffanicvd) May 13, 2021
Every time when I add more money to my crypto wallet.#cryptocurrency #buythedip pic.twitter.com/PbfuciQTCb
— Rishab jain (@Rishab_2110) May 17, 2021
It isn’t just #buythedip that’s trending on Twitter today. The sheer volume of discussions about the 2021 crypto crash has several other tags trending. That includes the #HODLing tag and the #cryptotrading tag.
For the record, “hodl” is a misspelling of “hold” that crypto and meme stock traders use to tell each other to hold onto the investment. It’s usually used to prevent falling prices and help boost up the price of tokens or shares.
So just how bad is the crypto crash 2021 affecting digital assets today? There’s no denying that it’s rough. Over the last 24-hour period, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost 16.9% of its value, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is falling 31.7%, and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is down 51.1%. Several other cryptos are also seeing their prices plummet alongside these.
With prices falling that much, it’s no wonder that #buythedip memes are trending alongside the crypto 2021 crash.
Investors that are looking for more recent crypto news can keep on reading.
InvestorPlace.com offers a wide variety of coverage and that includes digital assets such as crypto. A few examples of recent coverage include news concerning Bitcoin and Dogecoin, as well as a major change in how China views crypto. You can learn all about this at the links below.
