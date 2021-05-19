How You Could Double Your Money at Least 6 TIMES This Year

Crypto Crash 2021: 10 Best #BuytheDip Memes on Twitter Today

BTC, ETH, and DOGE are falling hard

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 19, 2021, 9:06 am EDT

The crypto crash of 2021 continues and it has investors on social media advising others to buy the dip. So much so that the hashtag #buythedip is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

While there are plenty of investors that are freaking out over the falling price of crypto during the 2021 crash. There are plenty of others that are perfectly content to make jokes about the fall.

That really comes as no surprise as crypto traders love sharing memes about their investments. That continues today with plenty of #buythedip memes making the rounds on Twitter.

We’re checking out the best #buythedip memes below.

Crypto Crash 2021 #BuytheDip Twitter Memes

It isn’t just #buythedip that’s trending on Twitter today. The sheer volume of discussions about the 2021 crypto crash has several other tags trending. That includes the #HODLing tag and the #cryptotrading tag.

For the record, “hodl” is a misspelling of “hold” that crypto and meme stock traders use to tell each other to hold onto the investment. It’s usually used to prevent falling prices and help boost up the price of tokens or shares.

So just how bad is the crypto crash 2021 affecting digital assets today? There’s no denying that it’s rough. Over the last 24-hour period, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost 16.9% of its value, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is falling 31.7%, and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is down 51.1%. Several other cryptos are also seeing their prices plummet alongside these.

With prices falling that much, it’s no wonder that #buythedip memes are trending alongside the crypto 2021 crash.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

