Crypto Crash: The Top 10 Cryptos Falling the Least Today Amid the Carnage

The crypto crash on Wednesday has many of the largest digital assets taking one heck of a beating. However, some are being hurt less than others. We’re taking a look at the cryptos least hurt by the crash today.
If you’re not quite sure why exactly crypto is crashing today, we’ve got you covered. A ban from China is the major reason behind today’s fall. You can learn more about that at this link.
Before we jump into this, there is one disclaimer I have to include. We aren’t listing stablecoins tied to the U.S. Dollar here. Including those would just make this whole list USD stablecoins and that’s no fun.
Keeping that in mind, here are the cryptos taking the least damage during the crash today, as of this writing.
- Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) price has the crypto falling more than 1%.
- Celsius (CCC:CEL-USD) price is down 3.1% over a 24-hour period.
- Unus Sed Leo (CCC:LEO-USD) is falling over 10% today.
- Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is taking a more than 12% beating today.
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is losing more than 14% of its value.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (CCC:BTCB-USD) is down over 14%.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CCC:WBTC-USD) is declining close to 15%.
- Voyager Token (CCC:VGX-USD) makes the list with its price dropping over 15%.
- Hedera Hashgraph (CCC:HBAR-USD) is seeing a more than 16% decline as of this writing.
- Helium (CCC:HNT-USD) closes out the list of cryptos taking the smallest falls for Wednesday with its price dropping over 18%.
The crypto crash means that there's plenty to talk about today and InvestorPlace.com is keeping on top of it with the latest news. That includes price predictions for where some of the largest cryptocurrencies will head after the crash. Among these are Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and XRP (CCC:XRP-USD).
