Dogecoin News: eToro Adds DOGE Trading as Dogecoin Prices Race Higher

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is off to a strong start this week, holding strong around 41 cents as eToro Exchange announced it would be adding DOGE-USD to its cryptocurrency exchange today. Dogecoin is up nearly 7% over the past 24 hours, and started Monday trading around 39 cents.
The gains in DOGE-USD helped the coin reached a $50 billion market capitalization ahead of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SNL appearance this weekend, which many think will include a Dogecoin reference that will expose the cryptocurrency to a much wider national audience.
The possibility of a high-profile namedrop even has some asking if DOGE-USD could hit 50 cents as a result, though analysts are mixed when it comes to Dogecoin breaking resistance at 42 cents.
eToro said it was listing DOGE-USD in response to client demand. Certainly, this listing will rekindle investor hopes of Dogecoin one day trading on the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). eToro is also preparing for a SPAC merger, to close sometime in the third quarter.
Regardless of where Dogecoin goes next, this listing is a big step for “the people’s cryptocurrency.” Just yesterday, Dogecoin advocate Mark Cuban said DOGE-USD could potentially hold purchasing power better than money in the bank. However, some experts say that for DOGE-USD to keep climbing, Dogecoin will have to abandon dreams of becoming a major currency and refocus on more niche use cases.
