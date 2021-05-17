Elon Musk Bitcoin News: The Latest on the Twitter Saga Between Tesla’s CEO and BTC Bulls

Elon Musk is at it again with the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) falling today after the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO made another statement about the cryptocurrency.
The big news today from Musk is a follow-up to the drama that started last week. At that time, Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoin for payments. That resulted in a falling price for the crypto.
It’s been a few days and the saga has continued with fears that Musk will sell off Tesla’s position in Bitcoin. Musk backed up this idea in one Tweet. However, he later clarified that Tesla has yet to sell any of its Bitcoin.
Elon Musk’s reason for dropping Bitcoin has to do with its environmental impact. The Tesla CEO said that while cryptocurrency is a good thing, its use can’t come at the cost of rising fossil fuel usage, either.
That actually kicked off a green crypto boom that sent investors seeking out new digital assets. This resulted in several eco-friendly cryptos getting a boost as investors sought out information about them. That includes Hedera Hashgraph (CCC:HBAR-USD), BitGreen Coin (CCC:BITG-USD), Nano Coin (CCC:NANO-USD), and Chia Coin (CCC:XCH-USD).
Elon Musk isn’t just affecting Bitcoin with his Tweets. Several other cryptocurrencies are also falling alongside the most popular crypto. It’s not that there’s specific news about most of them. Instead, the falling price of Bitcoin is just dragging them down with it since it’s the market leader in the crypto space.
BTC was down 6.5% as of Monday morning over a 24-hour period.
Investors that are in the market for more crypto news will find no shortage of it below.
InvestorPlace has a wealth of crypto coverage as we offer up new stories on a daily basis. A few examples include the recent Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) coin burn, price predictions for Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), as well as some popular Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) rivals.
