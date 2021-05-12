EOS Crypto: 11 Things to Know About EOSIO on the New Exchange Buzz

EOS (CCC:EOS-USD) has been on a wild ride Wednesday as the price of the crypto is rising and falling following the announcement of a new exchange.
Here’s everything investors need to know about EOS and the news moving the crypto today.
- Block.one is behind today’s news.
- The company announced the launch of a new subsidiary named Bullish Global.
- This subsidiary is working on creating a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange.
- This exchange will operate under the name Bullish.
- Block.one has set Bullish Global up with $10 billion in funding to get it to that point.
- That includes cash and digital assets for the subsidiary to make use of.
- Following the release of this news, EOS saw its price increase massively.
- However, that rise didn’t last long as the crypto quickly fell back down over the day.
- EOS serves as the native cryptocurrency token for a decentralized applications platform.
- Investors should note that this has EOSIO acting as one of the blockchain solutions offered by Block.one.
- Block.one points out that EOSIO already offers more than 400 apps, as well as 85% of public blockchain activity, and over 15 public networks.
Today’s news initially saw EOS jump up to a high of $14.83 per token. However, it couldn’t maintain that price. Instead, it fell back down and is now sitting at roughly $12.08 per token. This has it down roughly 11.6% over a 24-hour period. Even so, the cryptocurrency is still up 366.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.