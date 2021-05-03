Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Predictions: Where Will the Ethereum Rival Go Next?

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is, much like other altcoins, starting the week off with a sprint. The second-largest crypto has reached new all-time highs, gaining 26% in the last day and passing the $3,000 mark in a single breath. Now, alongside Ethereum’s success, investors are eyeing Ethereum Classic’s (CCC:ETC-USD) gainful weekend. Ethereum Classic (ETC) price predictions are dividing on the Ethereum fork.
Ethereum and its Classic counterpart are similar, but do not get them confused. Diverging from each other in 2016 after a hack exposed security risks in the original blockchain, each crypto offers different pros and cons. The main difference is in security vs. efficiency; Ethereum is built on improving the efficiency of the original blockchain, while Ethereum Classic focuses on keeping its smart contracts secure.
Ethereum obviously has larger investor support. However, ETC is still a well-known crypto play, with plenty support of its own. A huge catalyst for ETC comes from Grayscale going all-in on the coin. Ethereum Classic is reporting that the crypto trust has a stake of over 161,000 ETC.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Predictions Are on the Rise
While it might be currently less popular among investors than its flashier sibling, Ethereum Classic is still a reliable crypto play. And with newfound institutional support, Ethereum Classic (ETC) price predictions are hot, but not necessarily optimistic. Let’s take a look:
- DigitalCoinPrice is predicting ETC will close out 2021 with some proper big gains. Their forecast for the crypto is over $75 by December.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is more bullish than that, with a prediction of over $132 by the end of the year. While bullish on short-term gains, they see ETC fizzling out in the long run. They predict it will ultimately revert to sub-$100 levels in the coming years.
- Inversely, Gov Capital predicts relatively small gains for ETC this year, but has a high long-term outlook. They price ETC at just over $50 by the end of 2021, but a price of around $120 in the coming years.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.