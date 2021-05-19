Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After the Crypto Crash?

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Wednesday as investors react to the crypto crash.
There’s no doubt that investors in ETH are likely hoping for it to bounce back after today’s fall. It’s possible that could happen but there’s also concern that crypto is going to take more of a beating before things get better.
With that taken into consideration, let’s take a look at some Ethereum price predictions today.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions
- “As indicators point to an upward trend, a breach over $3,500 would draw more buyers, thereby allowing Ether to reach possible $4,000 levels. However, bearish pressure remains on the horizon as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators would show, and this means Ethereum is not out of the woods yet. This means at least a $3,100 price level amid all the possible selling is needed to keep the uptrend.” — Gerry Palmers, iTechPost
- “A surge in buying pressure here could catapult the smart contract token by 24% to the first resistance barrier at $3,430. Following this, if the bid orders continue to increase, investors could see the altcoin pioneer rise another 13% to test the swing high at $3,881 set up on May 16.” — Akash Girimath, FXStreet
- “The weekly chart does not look good for Ethereum bulls. The chart shows that the currency is in its second straight week of decline. This has seen it drop below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. And today, it is approaching the 38.2% retracement at $2,792. If the currency manages to move below this level, it means that bears have gained control and that they will start to target the 50% retracement level at $2,300. This is in line with my previous ETH price prediction.” — Crispus Nyaga, Macrostreet
ETH is down 22.7% over a 24-hour period. However, it’s still up 223.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.