Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is showing no signs of falling asleep as it continues its meteoric climb. As the No. 2 crypto play continues reaching new heights and a bigger market capitalization, the full potential of cryptocurrencies is only just being realized. Analysts are chalking up their Ethereum (ETH) price predictions, and they see untethered gains for the coin through this decade.
Ether hit a milestone this week, greater than the milestones it has been achieving through the past few weeks. Passing $2,000 in the beginning of April, and passing $3,000 at the beginning of May are major achievements. But today, ETH both eclipsed $4,300 a coin and earned a market cap of more than $500 billion.
Ethereum briefly touched the $500 billion market cap mark this morning before settling at $498 billion. Ethereum is now worth more than Visa (NYSE:V), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). And with crypto experts confidently discussing a $1 trillion market cap for Ethereum, it appears that the crypto is only just getting started.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions See Long-Term Winner
The news is boosting Ethereum bulls’ spirits today, and price predictions have gotten white hot. Coinpedia thinks readers should hold onto ETH for the long haul, predicting a $10,000 valuation in the years to come. Other’s like the Economy Forecast Agency, are even more bullish, saying the ETH coin will break through $15,000 by mid-2025.
Forbes has done well to spur investor interest in ETH as a long-term investment as well. They are reporting that a panel of experts predict a $20,000 value for Ethereum by the middle of the decade. Thirty-five analysts made their bets on the coin’s price, averaging at just under $20,000. Notably, BitBull Capital COO Sarah Bergstrand has made the very bullish prediction that ETH will hit $100,000 this decade, citing “major upgrades” coming to the platform this year as the catalyst of major gains.
Ethereum is taking the reins of altcoin-fever. And, it’s hard to argue against the crypto reaching Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD)-level heights as it continues to roll out upgrades and keep users on the edges of their seats.
