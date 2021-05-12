It was only a matter of time before some brave crypto space cadets sets their sights on new frontiers. No longer enamored with moonshot dreams, altcoins are turning to Elon Musk’s stomping grounds: Mars. Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD) – yes, that’s what it’s really called – is taking on the challenge in a quest for monolithic gains.
Dogelon Mars expressly states that it is not a memecoin. Rather, it describes itself as a “fair universal currency for the people.”
Dogelon works on a liquidity pool model. With a total supply of 1 quadrillion ELON, 50% were sent to the wallet of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) founder Vitalik Buterin, a trendy practice for the dog-themed altcoins that have been cropping up, like Kishu Inu (CCC:Kishu-USD). The other 50% are in an inaccessible liquidity pool. There is no Dogelon presale; no developers or early investors got tokens before the public had access.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) Crypto Trumpets Fairness
Through Dogelon Mars, the developers hope to develop a trustworthy, community-based coin. Allegedly “rug-proof,” the Dogelon website actually heralds the token as a sort of safe-space for investors who fell victim to other rug-pull schemes.
The developers behind Dogelon Mars encourages investors to airdrop their tokens to other investors in order to facilitate community building. The airdrops are the mechanism by which rug-pull victims can get respite; they allow the users to bulk up their wallets after losing out unfairly elsewhere.
The space-centric dog crypto is seeing some big upward momentum. But, it also appears to be a volatile play. The ELON token saw a 200% surge yesterday. And, while trading volume is up 37%, it is struggling now to keep that upswing going. Prices are down 75% this afternoon, showing some fast fluctuations.
If you’d like to buy your own Dogelon Mars, there are plenty of options, including a handful of smaller exchanges like Poloniex and 0x Protocol. The most popular exchange for the token, though, is UniSwap (CCC:UNI-USD).
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.