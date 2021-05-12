How You Could Double Your Money at Least 6 TIMES This Year

Forget the Moon: The Dogelon Mars (ELON) Crypto Has Bigger Galactic Goals

Dogelon Mars (ELON) crypto is offering investors what is termed the most fair digital currency

By Brenden Rearick, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer May 12, 2021, 3:20 pm EDT

It was only a matter of time before some brave crypto space cadets sets their sights on new frontiers. No longer enamored with moonshot dreams, altcoins are turning to Elon Musk’s stomping grounds: Mars. Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD) – yes, that’s what it’s really called – is taking on the challenge in a quest for monolithic gains.

Cryptocurrency: Pile of altcoins represented as physical coins
Source: Shutterstock

Dogelon Mars expressly states that it is not a memecoin. Rather, it describes itself as a “fair universal currency for the people.”

Dogelon works on a liquidity pool model. With a total supply of 1 quadrillion ELON, 50% were sent to the wallet of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) founder Vitalik Buterin, a trendy practice for the dog-themed altcoins that have been cropping up, like Kishu Inu (CCC:Kishu-USD). The other 50% are in an inaccessible liquidity pool. There is no Dogelon presale; no developers or early investors got tokens before the public had access.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Crypto Trumpets Fairness

Through Dogelon Mars, the developers hope to develop a trustworthy, community-based coin. Allegedly “rug-proof,” the Dogelon website actually heralds the token as a sort of safe-space for investors who fell victim to other rug-pull schemes.

The developers behind Dogelon Mars encourages investors to airdrop their tokens to other investors in order to facilitate community building. The airdrops are the mechanism by which rug-pull victims can get respite; they allow the users to bulk up their wallets after losing out unfairly elsewhere.

The space-centric dog crypto is seeing some big upward momentum. But, it also appears to be a volatile play. The ELON token saw a 200% surge yesterday. And, while trading volume is up 37%, it is struggling now to keep that upswing going. Prices are down 75% this afternoon, showing some fast fluctuations.

If you’d like to buy your own Dogelon Mars, there are plenty of options, including a handful of smaller exchanges like Poloniex and 0x Protocol. The most popular exchange for the token, though, is UniSwap (CCC:UNI-USD).

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

