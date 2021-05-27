GNUS Stock: The Big News Lifting Genius Brands Today

Today is a great day in meme stock land. And while Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) may not necessarily be a full-fledged member of the meme stock crowd, retail investors like this stock. Indeed, today’s move of more than 9% in GNUS stock speaks to this.
Genius Brands has been in the news quite a bit of late. The company behind the Kartoon Channel!, Genius Brands focuses on providing family friendly entertainment, with content targeted at children. The company’s streaming platform carries thousands of episodes of carefully curated free content.
As we reported on recently, GNUS stock has become a favorite of investors due to the company’s recent original hit. Genuis’ Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten starting Arnold Schwarzenegger has absolutely taken off of late. The company’s viewership was higher than most expected, and this platform is building a nice base.
For long-term investors seeking platforms with the content and growth potential to thrive, Genius Brands is looking like a decent pick.
Let’s dive into the news that is taking this stock higher today.
Expanded Content Offering Propelling GNUS Stock Higher
Today, Genius Brands announced 240 hours of additional “proven hit content” coming to the company’s Kartoon Channel!.
These content offerings come from award-winning third-party producers. And the company believes this exclusive content from companies like WildBrain, ABC Australia, Nelvanna and Zodiak Kids could take the company’s viewership even higher.
To date, Genius has reported the company has generated more than 22 million views. This has made the company’s platform one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in the children’s segment today.
Indeed, the content package Genius Brands is putting together is noteworthy. Investors looking to find the next winner in the streaming space do have a reason to check this stock out. In my view, Genius Brands is worthy of the attention it’s getting right now. The company is not yet profitable. However, investors in GNUS stock are making a long-term bet on the quality of the company’s content library and intellectual property.
Indeed, on that front, Genius appears appealing right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.