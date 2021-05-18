Harmony (ONE) Price Predictions: Where Will Eco-Friendly ONE-USD Go Next?

The Elon Musk-Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) beef is leading to some trouble for the major crypto, whose energy consumption is massive. However, the moment has birthed a new movement of investors toward green coins. Harmony (CCC:ONE-USD) is one such green coin that’s seeing big movement from the surge, as well as a number of hopeful Harmony (ONE) price predictions.
Thanks to Musk’s split from Bitcoin, dozens of green coins are lining up, presenting themselves as the best option to be a future Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) payment method. Harmony is one of the green coin pack members that presents a valid argument for itself.
Harmony is an Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD)-based, cross-chain application platform. Most notably, the Harmony platform is a bridge between creator and consumer, an open-market mainnet application for the sales of non-fungible tokens.
The Harmony platform boasts an efficiency that the big players simply can’t. It has impressive scaling capabilities, able to finalize a contract every two seconds. It has very low gas fees compared to its larger progenitor. And, it utilizes an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, making it far less consumptive than that of Bitcoin.
Harmony (ONE) Price Predictions: What’s Next for the Green Token?
The ONE token is benefitting greatly from the new green wave of cryptocurrency. The platform is finally getting its due after its June 2019 launch. Today alone, the ONE token is up 30% to a current price of more than 18 cents. Trading volume is reflective of investors’ newfound interests, up 15% on the session.
With all of this in mind, let’s see what analysts think of Harmony’s growth prospects:
- WalletInvestor is pricing ONE at 39 cents in 12 months.
- DigitalCoinPrice is less bullish on Harmony, suggesting a price of 26 cents by year’s end.
- Likewise, Gov Capital prices ONE at 27 cents in a year’s time.
- A very bullish Market Realist goes beyond these predictions. Calling Harmony one of the most undervalued cryptos, they predict that ONE will reach $1 before the year is out.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.