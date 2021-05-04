Honest Company IPO: When Is Honest Company Going Public? What Is the HNST Stock Price Range?

Honest Company is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week.
Here’s everything potential investors need to know about the Honest Company IPO.
- Starting off, the company is planning to list its shares on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- This will have those shares trading under the HNST stock ticker.
- The IPO has it planning to offer up a total of 6,451,613 shares of its common stock.
- Other shareholders are selling 19,355,387 shares of the stock but the company won’t see proceeds from that.
- When it comes to pricing the Honest Company IPO is planning to list its stock between $14 and $17 per share.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the offering to buy an additional 3,871,050 shares.
- Honest Company also notes that certain funds managed by subsidiaries of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have expressed interest in buying $80 million shares of HNST stock.
- However, this isn’t a binding agreement.
- Honest Company is a wellness brand founded by Jessica Alba.
- The actress created the company when she had trouble finding products from brands that wouldn’t trigger allergic reactions.
Alba said this about her desire to create the Honest Ccompany.
“The solutions I tried in the marketplace were too expensive, ineffective and hard to find. I craved one brand that holistically addressed my needs, that educated without fear, that supported a community of like-minded conscious consumers, that prioritized transparency and didn’t make you choose between what works and what’s good for you. So, I spent the next three years trying to figure out how to do that.”
Honest Company joins the growing list of companies that are looking to go public, or have already done so.
There’s have been quite a few IPOs of late as companies recover from the pandemic work toward resuming normal operations. A few examples of others include Valneva, Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL), and Endeavor Group. Investors can catch up on the latest IPO news from these comapnies at the links below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.