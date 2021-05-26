JAGX Stock: Why Jaguar Health Is Climbing Higher Today

Indeed, shareholders in Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and JAGX stock are having themselves a very nice week. Over the past five trading days, shares of JAGX stock are up nearly 45%.
This move higher comes amid a few key announcements this week.
As was recently reported, Jaguar Health has made headlines on its core Mytesi drug. This core drug is part of the company’s group of novel, sustainably sourced, GI-related products. Jaguar Health focuses on alleviating IBS symptoms, mainly in patients suffering from HIV/AIDS. It’s a company with a noble purpose, and one investors seem to be latching onto right now.
Earlier this week, Jaguar Health released abstracts for presentation at an ASCO meeting in early June.
However, today the company made another announcement. Let’s dive into what was announced, and why JAGX stock has so much momentum right now.
JAGX Stock Surging on Executive Appointment
Today, Napo Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, announced the appointment of Darlene Horton, M.D. to the company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) role.
In many instances, this sort of announcement isn’t newsworthy. However, it appears investors are latching onto the expertise Horton brings to the table.
The company touts Horton as a “biopharmaceutical veteran and leading clinical development expert.” The company hopes her deep industry experience and operational leadership will propel its core Phase 3 clinical trial forward.
Indeed, Jaguar Health is one of those early stage biopharma companies that can benefit from such a catalyst. Today’s move may be mainly momentum-driven. However, investors appear to be happy with the news flow with this company of late.
