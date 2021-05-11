Latest Dogecoin News: Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweet Excites the Doge Army on Tuesday

The latest Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) news has Elon Musk hyping up the Doge Army with a new Tweet this morning.
The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO posted a poll on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) asking users if they wanted to see his company start accepting the cryptocurrency. Of course, the poll was met with a resounding yes. As of this writing, 76.7% were in favor of it and 23.3% were against it.
That Tweet also brought out some of the largest Dogecoin and crypto Twitter accounts. They gave Musk their full support. Let’s see what some of them had to say below.
Can’t wait to buy a Tesla with #Dogecoin!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) May 11, 2021
Elon ain’t fucking around.
— The Chairman (@WSBChairman) May 11, 2021
I will do give away of 1K doge to 5 people if Tesla accept Doge …. so that Tesla sale can also increase😝
why should @elonmusk have all the fun 😛
— Money king (Crypto) (@MoneykingGG) May 11, 2021
you should hold any doge you accept!
— Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) May 11, 2021
DOGE is about to go ripping out of this galaxy. 🔥
— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) May 11, 2021
The latest news that Tesla could start accepting Dogecoin isn’t completely out of left field. First off, there’s no denying that Musk is a huge fan of the cryptocurrency. He often Tweets about it to the point that members of the Doge Army search for hidden messages from him.
Secondly, we’ve already seen Tesla accept another cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The electric car company allows customers to use the cryptocurrency when making payments for its products. Prior to that, it also bought up $1.5 billion worth of BTC.
The real question is if and when will Tesla start accepting Dogecoin? We don’t have solid answers to either of these questions. While the response to the poll is positive, that doesn’t mean Tesla will approve DOGE for purchases. There’s also no mention from Musk on when such a change at the company could take place. Instead, the Doge Army will just have to keep up with the latest news to make sure they don’t miss out on any future announcements.
DOGE initially got a boost when Musk Tweeted this morning but is now down 2.7% over a 24-hour perod. However, the crypto is still up 10,179.9% since the start of the year.
Doge lovers looking for other crypto news today can keep on reading.
There are several other cryptos out there with potential for growth. That includes Doge Killer (CCC:LEASH-USD), Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), and iExec (CCC:RLC-USD). Investors can catch up on the latest news concerning these cryptos at the links below.
More Crypto News
- Meet SHIB’s Puppy Pal: The Doge Killer (LEASH) Crypto Just Gained 150%
- 5 Cryptos That Are Winning in 2021, But Are Starting to Look Like the Derby’s Medina Spirit
- iExec (RLC) Price Predictions: Where Will the RLC Crypto Go After Coinbase Listing?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.