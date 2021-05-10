Market Update: The 10 Most Volatile Stocks Today

The week has only just started but there’s plenty of volatile stocks that investors need to be wary of on Monday. We’re taking a look at the stocks with the most volatile trading as large numbers of shares change hands and prices fluctuate.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. While we will get to the most volatile stocks today, it’s also important to understand how trading started out. That’s why we’ve got a list of pre-market winners and losers from today at this link.
With that out of the way, let’s dive into the most volatile stocks today at the link below.
Most Volatile Stocks
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock starts off the list with shares heading nearly 79% higher today. The company also has seen some 71 million shares of the stock change hands.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) is up next with shares heading more than 37% higher as of this writing. To go along with that, some 29 million shares have traded.
- CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) stock joins the list with shares up over 27%. In addition to this, roughly 47 million shares are trading.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) cements its place on the list with shares climbing more than 34% today. It’s also worth noting that over 48 million shares have changed hands.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock is also sitting higher with shares up close to 22%. That comes as some 47.8 million shares traded.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are down 11.9% as of this writing. The stock has also traded some 9 million shares.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is climbing 20% today and close to 2 million shares have traded.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock is up about 28% with about 7 million shares changing hands.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares are falling more than 4% today. As of this writing, over 1 million shares also traded.
- Polaritye (NASDAQ:PTE) closes out the most volatile stocks list as shares climb over 23%. The stock’s also seen some 98 million shares change hands.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.