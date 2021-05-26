Midday Market Update: 10 Most Active Stocks Today

We’ve reached the halfway point through Wednesday and that means it’s time for a midday market update! Today we’re taking a look at the most active stocks on the market today.
There’s plenty of different types of stocks up today. That includes several in the automotive industry on the rise. We’re also seeing a rally from Reddit that has retail traders boosting up shares of their favorite meme stocks.
However, let’s take a second to look over what stocks were doing in pre-market trading this morning. That extra insight can help investors understand why some stocks are moving the way they are today.
Now, let’s jump into the midday market update for Wednesday.
Midday Market Update
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is soaring more than 18% with more than 211 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is about 84 million shares.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares are rising close to 7% as roughly 122 million shares move. The automotive company’s daily average trading volume is 60 million shares.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is rising slightly as 29 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 40 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are rising nearly 4% as some 27 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 94.6 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is largely unmoving today as 24 million shares trade. The stock’s daily average trading volume is just shy of 100 million shares.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares are up more than 3% with 23.7 million shares trading. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 66.9 million shares.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is up about 5% as more than 22 million shares move. Its daily average trading volume is 17 million shares.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares rising 14.5% with over 22 million shares trading. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 13.5 million shares.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock is seeing a slight boost today as about 18 million shares trade. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 50.9 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are up close to 1% with about 17 million shares moving. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 75.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.