Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Monday

Monday is half over and we’re keeping up with trading today in our midday market update for the most active stocks. There are quite a few tech stocks on today’s list, as well as a couple of pharmaceutical companies.
Now, let’s dive into the midday market update for Monday!
Midday Market Update
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock was up 3% with some 194 million shares trading. For comparison, it’s daily average trading volume is closer to 75 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock takes the second spot on the list with shares largely unmoving. More than 55 million have changed hands as compared to its daily average trading volume of nearly 95 million shares.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up next with shares down more than 1% as 51 million shares trade. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 21.6 million shares.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is sitting over 4% higher as more than 50 million shares change hands. For perspective, its daily average trading volume is roughly 49 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock was up roughly 1% as 44 million shares traded. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 101 million shares.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were down more than 3% as some 38 million shares change hands. For comparison, the stock moves 43 million shares on average per day.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock is dipping slightly today with more than 32 million shares moving. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of 69 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are heading 2% higher as more than 76 million shares change hands. That’s puts it on target to reach its daily average trading volume of 117 million shares.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) stock was down over 1% today as more than 25 million shares change hands. That’s roughly the same as the company’s daily average trading volume.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock closes out the midday market update with shares almost 3% higher as 23 million shares traded. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 29 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.