Oatly IPO: When Is Oatly Going Public? What Is the OTLY Stock Price Range?

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have been a hot commodity as of late, and it looks like we could be preparing for an Oatly IPO this week.
The Swedish firm is know for its dairy-alternative products made from oats. The items range from basic oat milk, to even ice cream and yogurt made from oat milk. According to its website, Oatly’s goal is “to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet’s resources in the process.”
That said, the company could be going public this week on Thursday.
Oatly confidentially filed for its IPO back in February, then officially set terms of the move last week. According to multiple outlets, Oatly will offer about 84.4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between $15 and $17 per share. In total, the Oatly IPO could reach a $10.1 billion valuation, and the firm hopes to raise $1.1 billion.
Additionally, Oatly plans to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “OTLY” and had nine lead underwriters for its IPO.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.