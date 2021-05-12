Polkadot (DOT) Price Predictions: Could This Up-and-Coming Crypto Hit $160 in 2021?

Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) price predictions are all the talk on Wednesday as experts on crypto believe there’s room for this digital asset to grow.
However, before we jump into the Polkadot price predictions, let’s take a quick look at how the cryptocurrency has been performing. Since the start of 2021, the value of the price has increased from $9.31 per token to roughly $38.70 as of this writing. That represents a 315.7% gain year-to-date.
Now, let’s see just how much more that price could rise in 2021, according to experts.
- “At this stage, the outlook for DOT price is bearish. The trend will be confirmed if the price manages to move below today’s low of $32.55. However, a move above the ascending trendline at $38 will invalidate this trend.” — Crispus Nyaga, InvestingCube
- “If the buying pressure is enough for Polkadot price to produce a 12-hour candlestick close above this zone, DOT could pierce the following resistance area that stretches from $42 to $44.06. Under exceptional circumstances, the DeFi coin could even sweep the swing high at $45.49 or $48.36.” — Akash Girimath, FXStreet
- “Polkadot might reach a newer heights as it is considered as the fastest transacting cryptocurrency. Significantly, it may hit a new high if it succeeds to attain the minds of the investors. By the end of 2021, the digital currency might be traded at the $160 mark.” — Sahana Vibhute, CoinPedia
- “The native DOT token has well performed since its launch. Although the coin faced an all-time low of about $2.70 but shortly after that period, it emerged to be a potential investment with steady growth. Currently trading at around $35.42, it is estimated that the coin will be traded at the value of $50.68 by the year-end of 2021.” — Tabassum Naiz, RippleCoinNews
DOT was up 4% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Polkadot isn’t the only cryptocurrency with recent price predictions.
Experts continue to weigh in on other cryptos lately as prices fluctuate. A few examples worth keeping track of are Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and EOS (CCC:EOS-USD). Investors can see the latest price predictions for these digital assets below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.