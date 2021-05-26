Polygon (MATIC) Price Predictions: How High Can Mark Cuban Take the MATIC Crypto?

Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) is getting a new billionaire investor. One of the answers to Ethereum’s (CCC:ETH-USD) scalability problem, Polygon is growing larger and larger in users by the day. Prices are thus growing, and Polygon (MATIC) price predictions ponder whether the token is destined for future growth.
Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner and avid crypto investor, is revealing his newest digital currency play. The entrepreneur told CoinDesk that he now has a stake in MATIC tokens. The size of the investment is unknown, but Cuban is showing longstanding support for Polygon, saying he finds himself “using it more and more.”
The investment doesn’t seem to be his only support for the blockchain network. Cuban’s website Lazy.com will also apparently integrate Polygon. The Lazy website allows users to display their NFTs in a sort of digital art gallery.
Polygon made the investment officially public with a tweet yesterday. According to CoinDesk, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has also had conversations with Cuban, and says the discussion was “truly mind blowing.”
Polygon (MATIC) Price Predictions Peg MATIC as a Strong Play
Polygon is on a tear. It is one of the biggest gainers in the rebound from the crypto crash last week. Additionally, it is one of the more popular scalability solutions for the Ethereum network, which is struggling quite a bit with keeping down gas fees. It’s up 25% on today’s session alone, trading at $2.13.
Analysts are looking at Polygon with great interest. It seems that many think the token is poised for great gains. Let’s take a look.
- InvestingCube placed their prediction on Monday. They suggest that if Polygon were to break the $1.50 resistance level, it would go on a bullish run. Well, MATIC broke that resistance barrier with ease since the prediction, and now it is up to $2.13.
- DigitalCoinPrice predicts that MATIC should break the $3 mark this year, a new all-time high. They ultimately value Polygon at $3.28 by year’s end.
- Gov Capital suggests that Polygon will not just break the $3 mark through 2021, but appreciate threefold by May 2022. The outlet is predicting a $5.57 price mark in a year’s time.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.