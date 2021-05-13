Ripple Crypto News: The May 21 Date That XRP Investors Need to Know

Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) is making news on Thursday as the crypto prepares for another faceoff with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later this month.
A telephonic conference between Ripple and the SEC has been set for May 21. This will have the SEC pushing for legal documents from Ripple concerning legal advice it has gotten concerning the regulatory status of XRP.
Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn will be overseeing the telephonic conference between the two organizations. The SEC is no doubt hoping to gain some ground on its lawsuit against Ripple but there’s still no ruling against the crypto company.
The battle between Ripple and the SEC has been going on for months now. The latest hearing took place on April 30. Based on how Ripple investors reacted on Twitter, they seem confident that XRP is going to beat the SEC in this lawsuit.
There are also other reasons to believe that Ripple plans to keep pushing on. That includes plans for an initial public offering (IPO). The crypto company was considering one before the lawsuit and apparently is still making moves toward going public.
It’s worth pointing out that XRP has been performing incredibly well this year in terms of growth. The crypto is up 493.9% since the start of the year despite the legal battle with the SEC. That’s also surprising since the cryptocurrency is only available to trade on a couple of exchanges. That’s also due to other exchanges avoiding XRP while the lawsuit is underway.
XRP was down 8.6% over a 24-hour period on Thursday morning.
Investors that are looking for more Ripple Crypto news are in luck.
InvestorPlace.com has been covering the XRP story and we’ve got all the latest news that investors need to know about. That includes updates on the lawsuit, advice concerning the crypto, and more. Check that out at the links below.
More Ripple Crypto News
- Ripple: Trying to Turn CryptoMoney into Real Power
- Despite Legal Headwinds, Crypto Investors Shouldn’t Fear Ripple
- Ripple: Wait for Legal Headwinds To Die Down Before You Buy
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.