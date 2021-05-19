Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Where Will XRP Go After the Crypto Crash?

Cryptocurrencies are going haywire right now. With massive price consolidation across the board, investors don’t know what to think. Buy the dip? Hold and brace? Panic sell? When blazing new trails, it’s a scary thing to witness such volatility. One crypto that’s trying to retake the reins is XRP (CCC:XRP-USD). With a new announcement, the altcoin play is stirring up hope for investors, and those investors want Ripple (XRP) price predictions to help them visualize the future.
Ripple, the underlying company, is still embroiled in a fierce SEC lawsuit. The case, set to resume at the end of the week, is looking like it will end in favor of Ripple. And, on top of the prospective court victory, Ripple is continuing to make business moves to keep its head above water in the current crypto riptide.
XRP is getting some big institutional support today. The National Bank of Egypt is partnering up with the crypto play for cross-border payments. Remittances are prominent in the Egyptian economy. And with many citizens working in the UAE, Ripple offers a convenient product for lightning-fast overseas wire transfers.
Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Could the XRP Token Rally?
At this moment in the world of crypto, investors are clawing to announcements like these for indications of market rebounds. The news — a mashup between a major altcoin and a national bank — makes the case for some sort of upward momentum. Let’s take a look at what analysts are saying.
Here are some of the top Ripple (XRP) price predictions right now:
- The Economy Forecast Agency thinks XRP will pass its YTD-high of $1.96 before the end of 2021. The outlet predicts a $2.07 high in October. However, it also predicts price consolidation afterward, bringing XRP down to $1.89 at the year’s close.
- WalletInvestor does not think XRP will return to its 2021 high before December. The outlet gives XRP a still-optimistic valuation of $1.66 in 12 months, a 50-cent gain from where it stands now.
- DigitalCoinPrice is in a similar mindset as WalletInvestor. It predicts that the year will be now spent slowly rebuilding XRP’s momentum, with an end-of-year price of $1.74.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.