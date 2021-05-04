Robinhood Dogecoin Error: Robinhood Reports Crypto Issues as DOGE Climbs

The relationship between Robinhood and the Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) crowd is rocky to begin with, but it’s now becoming a real issue for investors. A new Robinhood Dogecoin error is frustrating crypto fans once again, and people are airing out their anger on Twitter.
E-trading platform Robinhood tweeted this morning that it was “experiencing issues with crypto trading.” The error is not new for the app, which is typically lauded for its convenience and ease of use. The platform saw a an error preventing Dogecoin trades from executing on April 16, in the middle of the gigantic Dogecoin surge that thousands of users were hoping to get in on.
There was a fair amount of backlash from Twitter users then, but this newest outage is infuriating the crypto crowd. Just like the first error, the second comes right as Dogecoin is taking off on a bull run. Investors have been unable to buy DOGE on Robinhood as it reaches a new all-time high of 60 cents.
With all this in mind, Twitter is aflame. Robinhood is trending as users smack down on the platform.
What Comes Next After the Robinhood Dogecoin Error?
Many are hearkening back to the trade restrictions placed on GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock in the midst of the error as well. Investors should note that the GME restrictions were deliberate, while Robinhood maintains its crypto trading issues are unintentional.
Also trending on Twitter is Webull, another exchange. The Webull platform recently listed Dogecoin, an exciting development for DOGE fans as it is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms. The Webull Twitter trend is being fueled by angry Robinhood investors, announcing their intentions to delete Robinhood and begin trading on the Webull market.
At the time of this writing, Robinhood said that all errors with crypto trading have been resolved.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.