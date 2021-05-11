Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crypto: 10 Top Twitter & Reddit Posts About the So-Called “Dogecoin Killer”

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is a new crypto that is making some bold claims about being a “Dogecoin Killer”. However, the crypto might have more bark than bite if it isn’t able to keep up with what the Doge Army is capable of.
Let’s take a look at what users on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit have to say about the Shiba Inu crypto.
Now or never. #ShibaCoin #shiba pic.twitter.com/bZwpydbgmb
— Ananthu Nair (@Ananthu95850041) May 11, 2021
“Those that invested in February… my new fellow millionaires DO NOT SELL! Take a little profit of course but HOLD for our new guys. This is becoming our wildest dreams and if we hold the line for the new guys it will be life changing for them also!” — RastaDocta
#ShibaCoin don’t sleep on this one folks. #SHIB is taking off 🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/rVWvuQ6sZe
— Omaga (@omagaonthebeat) May 11, 2021
“Did a lot things in my lifetime but never seen $40 turn into 1k within a week…. Upvote if you think Shiba can hit 0.01!!” — Both_Energy_1968
Now a proud owner of 15 million Shiba Inu Coin 🐶. #SHIB #shiba #ShibaCoin pic.twitter.com/748jJi2RUf
— . (@travel_zombie1) May 11, 2021
“HOLD and PROMOTE. that is the formula. if we all do it the price only goes up. Think about it. SHIBARMY UNITE” — OffgridCab
What do you feel about #SHIBA 🤔 buy or pass ?? #ShibaCoin pic.twitter.com/IWxiaDv2lj
— TattedDaniels #theGAMER (@TDaniielss) May 10, 2021
“If you want to win, the only way is to put in… Scared money makes no money…but neither does stupid money. Put in what you are comfortable with…if everyone does that, winning is almost certain. We all drive this market…#makeithappen” — Inevitable-Lion-2965
This is so #SHIBARMY truth behold the beholder.. hodl that #sexy #ShibaCoin L❤O❤V❤E pic.twitter.com/DAD7QcjRyn
— @bitman1M (@bitman1m) May 11, 2021
“There’s a lot of talk about price targets, but I think a good focus is to achieve a flippening of Doge’s market cap, and I’m buying until that is achieved. Currently at 358m SHIB and counting. Let’s go SHIBArmy.” — Eve_Shall
SHIB is up 9.9% as of Tuesday morning over a 24-hour period.
Shiba Inu investors that are open to the idea of investing in other cryptocurrencies should keep on reading.
InvestorPlace.com has been extensively covering the crypto market and that includes many up-and-comers. Among them are Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD), Tron (CCC:TRX-USD), iExec (CCC:RLC-USD), and many others. You can learn more about these cryptocurrencies by clicking on the following links.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.