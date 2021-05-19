Squarespace IPO: 5 Things for Potential SQSP Stock Investors to Know as Shares Begin Trading

Shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) stock will be available starting on Wednesday with the company’s initial public offering (IPO) taking place. And many investors are looking forward to the Squarespace IPO.
The “all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform” was founded back in 2003 and now has more than 1,200 employees and multiple offices in major cities. Squarespace offers a variety of different products and services, ranging from website creation for portfolios or blogs to services for building an e-commerce channel for a company. Additionally, the firm offers search engine optimization (SEO) tools for its users.
With all of that in mind, what do potential SQSP stock investors need to know about the Squarespace IPO? Let’s dive in.
- As said above, shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “SQSP” ticker.
- The NYSE handed Squarespace a $50 reference price for its price per share.
- At that price point, the company would be valued at around $7.4 billion.
- In the first quarter of this year, Squarespace raised $308 million via a funding round featuring the sale of about 4.5 million secondary shares for $68.42 per share.
- With that price, the firm’s fully diluted market value was about $10.2 billion.
With its IPO, Squarespace joins a number of other firms that have had their own during the early parts of 2021. And with its massive user base, millions of websites and diverse products, investors will be keeping an eye on SQSP stock.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.