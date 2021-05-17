The 10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies Today – Monday, May 17

The crypto market is seeing some crazy moves today and we’re taking a look at the best performing cryptocurrencies for Monday.
The crypto market has largely been falling lately with many of its major players seeing their prices fall. All of this relates to the dropping price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) that started last week with comments from Elon Musk. You can check out this link to catch up on all of that news.
With that quick primer out of the way, let’s take a look at the cryptocurrencies that are performing the best today.
10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies
- Aave (CCC:AAVE-USD) is rising close to 5% this morning. The crypto has a price of roughly $544 with a market cap of roughly $6.94 million.
- Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is up next with the crypto rising 3.1% as of this writing. Its price is still well below one penny and its market cap is at $14.5 billion.
- Theta Token (CCC:THETA-USD) is seeing a nearly 3% increase. The crypto is in the $10 range with a market cap of $10.05 billion.
- Leo (CCC:LEO-USD) is rising roughly 1.8% today. The crypto trades at around $1.72 with a market cap of $1.7 billion.
- Kusama (CCC:KSM-USD) joins the list with prices increasing 1.7%. It has a price of roughly $574 and a market cap of $5.2 billion.
- The Transfer Token (CCC:TTT-USD) is sitting up about 1.3%. It trades at $14.62 with a market cap of $1.54 billion.
- Sushi (CCC:SUSHI-USD) is up slightly today. The crypto trades at around $16.84 per token and has a market cap of $3.68 billion.
- Telcoin (CCC:TEL-USD) is barely up today. It trades for almost 4 cents and has a market cap of $1.32 billion.
- USDC (CCC:USDC-USD) is falling slightly today, showing how bad the market is today since it’s one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. It trades for almost $1 and has a market cap of $15.94 billion.
- Dai (CCC:DAI-USD) closes out the best performing cryptocurrencies list down about half a percent. It also trades at about $1 and has a market cap of $4.75 billion.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.