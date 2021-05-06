The 8 ARKK Holdings Weighing Cathie Wood’s Famed ARK ETF Down

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is taking a beating on Thursday alongside several of its investments.
We’re taking a look at the investments that are holding ARK Innovation ETF down the most today below.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has a weight of 6.4% with 8,541,896 shares held. The stock was down 3.3%.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has a weight of 4.8% with 3,315,844 shares held. The stock was down 7.7%.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) has a weight of 4.7% with 4,226,975 shares held. The stock was down 3.1%.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has a weight of 3.7% with 686,842 shares held. The stock was down 3.3%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has a weight of 3.4% with 2,416,730 shares held. The stock was down 2%.
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has a weight of 3.4% with 2,995,600 shares held. The stock was down 2.6%.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has a weight of 3.3% with 6,155,882 shares held. The stock was down 9.6%.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a weight of 2.7% with 5,034,064 shares held. The stock was down 3.3%.
These are eight of the top 10 holdings of ARK Innovation ETF. The other two are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Zillow (NASDAQ:Z). While both of these stocks are also down slightly today, it’s only a slight decrease as compared to the larger ones listed above.
So how is all of this affecting ARKK stock today? Starting off with share movement, some 10 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. That has it approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 12.8 million shares.
Next up we have to talk about how ARKK is moving. Shares are heading 3% lower as of Thursday afternoon. This continues a downward trend that started on April 26. The ETF is also down 13.2% since the start of the year.
Investors that are looking for more major stock stories on Thursday are in luck.
Several companies are seeing their shares fall today alongside much of the market. That includes Nio (NYSE:NIO), Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), and PureCycle (NASDAQ:PCT). Investors can read up on what’s happening to these stocks at the links below.
More Thursday Stocks News
- NIO Stock: The Blockchain Speculation That Has Nio Bulls on Watch Today
- OCGN Stock: Why Ocugen Shares Are Stumbling Again Today
- PCT Stock Alert: 14 Takeaways From the Short Report That Has PureCycle Plunging Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.