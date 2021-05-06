Thursday Market Update: 10 Most Active Stocks Today

We’re near the halfway point through Thursday and that means it’s time for a market update. Today we’re taking a look at the stocks that are seeing the most activity today. We’re seeing a lot of tech stocks on today’s list, which makes sense as they’ve been struggling lately for various reasons.
However, we aren’t jumping into that just yet. Instead, it’s worth it to look back at what stocks were doing in the pre-market today. That extra context can help understand today’s most active stocks.
Now, let’s dive into the Thursday market update below!
Thursday Market Update
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) starts the list off with shares down 5% as 53 million change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is nearly 80 million shares.
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is up next with shares falling 6.9% and 51 million shares traded. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 18.7 million shares.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) joins the list with shares up 9.9% and some 46 million shares changing hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 21.3 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is falling 2.2% Thursday as some 94.8 million shares trade. The company’s daily average trading volume is 94.8 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) marks the halfway point on the list with shares up slightly and more than 44 million traded. For perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 102.2 million shares.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares are falling nearly 2% as roughly 35 million shares change hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is 29.9 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) makes it on the list with shares down slightly and close to 32 million shares changing hands. That’s below its daily average trading volume of 76.2 million shares.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) cements its spot on the list with shares falling 7.9% and roughly 30 million trading. That has it approaching its daily average trading volume of 34.2 million shares.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) next on the list with shares dropping 14.3% as over 28 million shares change hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 22.3 million shares.
- CBS Corporation (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock closes out the Thursday market update with shares down 2.5% and 27 million shares traded. That’s below its daily average trading volume of 41.7 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.