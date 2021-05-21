Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s Friday! That means it’s almost time to take a break from trading and kick back your feet for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. But before that, let’s prepare for this last day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for the day.
Of course, I have to advise taking a couple of minutes to catch up on yesterday’s news. Sarah has an overview of what went down yesterday that you can check out here.
Now that you’re up to speed, let’s get into those pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock is rocketing almost 1,244.8% due to a reverse stock split.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are recovering close to 22% after a fall yesterday and going public earlier this week.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock is heading more than 12% higher after announcing a share repurchase program.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares continue to get a boost with the stock up over 10% after releasing its earnings earlier this week.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares are rising almost 10% this morning.
- Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock is sitting nearly 9% higher after its IPO yesterday.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares are increasing more than 7% as it continues to gain on its recent earnings report.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock is gaining back 7% of the ground it lost in a fall yesterday.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares are up more than 6% after getting a $7.6 million follow-on order.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is seeing an increase of over 6% as it prepares to present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit next week.
10 Top Losers
- Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ:BRPA) stock is falling more than 13% after rallying on merger rumors yesterday.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are decreasing nearly 8% after holding its Q1 earnings update call yesterday.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock is down over 6% on no apparent news.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares are dipping more than 6%, which continues a fall that started yesterday.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is seeing a 6% decline after revealing updated clinical trial results.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are down over 5% after Ford (NYSE:F) announced a new electric truck yesterday.
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) stock is taking a more than 4% beating after announcing plans to change headquarters after an acquisition.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares are falling close to 4% after merger partner Aadi Bioscience announced plans to present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock is declining more than 3% with its most recent news being a new frac pump.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is down over 3% despite a new buy rating yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.