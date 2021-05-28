Good morning, investors! It’s the last day of the week and that rest and relaxation is so close we can taste it. But before that, we’ve got one more day of trading and we’re starting it off with the biggest-pre-market stock movers.
Of course, it’s always a good idea to know what went down yesterday too. The added context can help investors understand why some shares are on today’s list. Sarah’s got us covered here.
Now let’s look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock is rocketing more than 881% after completing a reverse stock split this morning.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are rising over 62% on its second day of gains after announcing its acquisition of a refinery.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) stock is heading more than 21% higher after revealing plans to buyback shares of its stock.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares are soaring over 20% after providing an update to its New Drug Application review.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is jumping more than 19% as Reddit continues to rally shares this week.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares are getting an over 13% boost after a funding reward from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock is increasing nearly 12% following the release of its Q1 earnings report for fiscal 2022.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares are gaining more than 10% after announcing a new business line focusing on tumor and rare disease patient management.
- Mogu (NYSE:MOGU) stock is seeing an over 10% increase with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares are up almost 10% despite no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSEAMERICAN:GOED) stock whiplashed back down more than 69% after gaining yesterday with the company not knowing why.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares are pulling back over 7% after Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining stocks rallied yesterday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is dropping more than 7% as it deals with a potential lawsuit.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are retreating over 6% as crypto mining stocks tumble.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is seeing shares drop more than 6% after they jumped yesterday on earnings news.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock is decreasing roughly 6% as it prepares for one-on-one meetings at the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum next week.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are pulling back close to 6% after a rally yesterday on site activation trial news.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) joins the list of crypto stock down after a rally yesterday with the stock losing more than 5%
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock is likewise declining over 5% alongside other Bitcoin mining companies.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down more than 5% following its earnings release yesterday and that brings an end to our pre-market stock movers list.
