Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

ALF and SNGX are today's biggest winners and losers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 10, 2021, 7:15 am EDT

Good morning, investors! Get ready for another busy week of trading as we kick off Monday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for today.

However, we don’t have to dive into that just yet. Instead, take a couple of minutes to catch up on the most important news from Friday. A reminder never hurts and the extra context can help understand stock movement today.

Now that you’re all caught up, let’s look at Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers below.

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is rising 27% higher this morning after going public last week.
  2. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares are soaring almost 27% after a rally last week.
  3. American Shared Hospital (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) stock was heading more than 15% higher in pre-market trading.
  4. Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares are sitting over 15% higher this morning on no apparent news.
  5. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stock is up more than 13% this morning.
  6. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are rising more than 11% after announcing plans to acquire Grace Therapeutics on Friday.
  7. Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock is up over 10% after announcing debt reduction and ad revenue improvements on Friday.
  8. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) shares are climbing more than 10% today.
  9. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is seeing an over 10% increase following the release of its earnings report last week.
  10. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are recovering close to 10% after taking a massive hit on Friday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is falling roughly 22% this morning.
  2. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares are dropping nearly 15% ahead of its Q1 earnings report.
  3. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is retreating more than 10% after gaining on reverse stock split news last week.
  4. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares are down more than 6% this morning.
  5. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock is taking an over 6% beating on no obvious news.
  6. Avalon Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares are decreasing more than 6% in pre-market trading this morning.
  7. SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is retreating close to 6% this morning.
  8. Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are losing more than 5% of their value this morning despite a lack of recent news.
  9. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is dipping over 5% after releasing earnings last week.
  10. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) closes out the pre-market stock movers list for Monday with shares down more than 5%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

