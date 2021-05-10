Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Good morning, investors! Get ready for another busy week of trading as we kick off Monday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for today.
However, we don’t have to dive into that just yet. Instead, take a couple of minutes to catch up on the most important news from Friday. A reminder never hurts and the extra context can help understand stock movement today.
Now that you’re all caught up, let’s look at Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers below.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is rising 27% higher this morning after going public last week.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares are soaring almost 27% after a rally last week.
- American Shared Hospital (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) stock was heading more than 15% higher in pre-market trading.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares are sitting over 15% higher this morning on no apparent news.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stock is up more than 13% this morning.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are rising more than 11% after announcing plans to acquire Grace Therapeutics on Friday.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock is up over 10% after announcing debt reduction and ad revenue improvements on Friday.
- Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) shares are climbing more than 10% today.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is seeing an over 10% increase following the release of its earnings report last week.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are recovering close to 10% after taking a massive hit on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is falling roughly 22% this morning.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares are dropping nearly 15% ahead of its Q1 earnings report.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is retreating more than 10% after gaining on reverse stock split news last week.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares are down more than 6% this morning.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock is taking an over 6% beating on no obvious news.
- Avalon Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares are decreasing more than 6% in pre-market trading this morning.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is retreating close to 6% this morning.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are losing more than 5% of their value this morning despite a lack of recent news.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is dipping over 5% after releasing earnings last week.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) closes out the pre-market stock movers list for Monday with shares down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.