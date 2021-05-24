Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to kick off another exciting week of trading! We’re doing it right by getting started with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning.
Without further ado, here are the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ishares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) stock is leading the list this morning with shares up almost 100%.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares are launching more than 47% higher despite a lack of recent news.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock is taking off close to 26% after holding a test flight over the weekend.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are up nearly 12% E-Home Household Service.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is sitting over 11% higher after holding an IPO last week.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are rising up more than 9% without any clear reason.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock is heading roughly 8% higher after announcing plans to acquire MagicMed Industries.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares are recovering 8% after dipping late last week.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock continues to rally today with shares of the penny stock up more than 7% in pre-market trading.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are still rising Monday with shares of the stock up over 6% following the release of Phase 2 clinical trial data last week.
10 Top Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock is taking a 21% dive after announcing a proposed public offering of its shares.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares are falling more than 12% after announcing a reverse stock split set for this week.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is continuing a sharp fall that started Friday with shares down over 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Annovis Bio (NYSEAMERICAN:ANVS) shares are dropping more than 7% after announcing the price of a public offering for its stock.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock is decreasing more than 6% today.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are retreating over 6% after gaining on Friday.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock is down close to 6% with no apparent news this morning.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares are pulling back more than 5% after seeing an increase on Friday.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock is also reversing this morning with shares dipping over 4% after rallying on the prior day of trading.
- Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 4%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.