Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Let's get ready for another exciting week of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday. Crypto movement today is having a major effect on some stocks.
Pre-Market Stock Movers:
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is rocketing more than 88% higher, which has it bouncing back from a poor initial public offering (IPO) last week.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) is building on its successful IPO from last week with shares heading 37% higher.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is rising over 19% on no apparent news.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are sitting nearly 18% higher as the company prepares to release earnings after-hours today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is increasing close to 16% in pre-market trading.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares are soaring more than 14% on reports it plans to merge with media assets that AT&T (NYSE:T) is spinning off.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) merger news has both of the company’s stocks rising today with this one up 13%.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares are up roughly 11% after releasing earnings last week.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock is gaining more than 10% after completing a rights offering last week.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares are recovering today with shares up over 10% on FDA approval news from Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) stock is falling more than 14% on news a major shareholder is seeling a large portion of its stock in the company.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are taking a 13% beating this morning.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock is retreating over 11% after rallying on Friday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are decreasing more than 9% today alongside the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is also pulling back close to 9% due to the crypto’s drop after a rally on Friday.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are likewise down 7% after getting a strong boost last week on crypto news.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock is also decreasing by 7% due to its crypto connections.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) joins other crypto-related stocks by falling more than 6% this morning.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are dipping over 6% for the NFT company.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 6%.
