Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) stock is rocketing more than 59% higher as Reddit investors continue to short squeeze the stock.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) is still gaining with shares up almost 30% after reporting earnings on Thursday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares are heading over 15% higher this morning.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is rising more than 13% as investors prepare for it to release earnings after markets close on Tuesday.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is sitting 13% higher, which continues a rally that started last week.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is up nearly 12% after a successful earnings report last week and updated outlooks from analysts.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock was also up close to 12% this morning.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) got a more than 10% boost as the company prepares to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference next week.
- DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) is up almost 10% after releasing earnings for fiscal Q4 2020 on Friday.
- SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares end the winner’s list with the stock up more than 9%.
10 Top Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) is retreating more than 6% after gaining last week on strategic change plans.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is falling 6% as the company prepares to release its most recent earnings report this week.
- Mind Med (NASDAQ:MNMD) continues to be volatile with shares down over 5% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange last week.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock is still falling with shares dropping 5%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) stock was down nearly 5% after holding a general shareholders meeting on Friday.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is dipping more than 4%, which continues a fall from Friday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are down over 4% this morning.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock is taking a 4% beating Monday morning as it prepares to release earnings later this week.
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is also down close to 4% ahead of its Q1 2021 earnings report releasing on Tuesday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 3% after releasing earnings on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.