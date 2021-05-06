Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

MITO and JRVR are the leading the winner and loser lists

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 6, 2021, 7:22 am EDT

Welcome back, investors, and good morning. We’re getting ready for another busy day of trading here at InvestorPlace. That means we’re listing out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday to start the day off right.

Image of Wall Street with the Washington Statue present.

Source: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

However, let’s not jump into that just yet. Instead, take a few minutes to look over the biggest stock stories from Wednesday. Sarah has a wonderful little breakdown of that at this link.

Now that you’re up to speed, here are the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is rocketing more than 76% after reporting data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
  2. American Shared Hospital (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) stock is soaring over 30% higher this morning.
  3. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares were climbing over 19% in pre-market trading this morning.
  4. At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is heading 15% higher on reports that Hellman & Friedman LLC is close to securing a deal to acquire the company.
  5. JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock is jumping more than 14% today, continuing its increase from yesterday.
  6. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) is soaring over 9% as it recovers from a fall yesterday.
  7. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is sitting more than 8% higher after announcing the listing of its rapid coronavirus test on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) earlier this week.
  8. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares are up over 7% after announcing Q1 earnings and plans to acquire Chartboost.
  9. TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock got a nearly 7% boost this morning.
  10. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares are up more than 6% in pre-market trading today.

10 Top Losers

  1. James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) is diving 26.9% after missing estimates in its Q1 earnings report.
  2. Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are falling nearly 17% this morning.
  3. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is taking a more than 16% beating after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
  4. Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) shares are dropping just over 15% this morning.
  5. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock saw a 15% decrease following the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
  6. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are down more than 13% as the company prepares to release earnings tomorrow.
  7. Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock is falling over 13% after releasing its most recent earnings report after-hours Wednesday.
  8. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is seeing shares droop just over 11% after releasing its earnings report for Q1.
  9. KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock is retreating over 9% this morning after a strong rally yesterday.
  10. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) closes out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 9%, which continues Wednesday’s fall.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/05/todays-biggest-pre-market-stock-movers-10-top-gainers-and-losers-on-thursday-2/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC