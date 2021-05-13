Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning and get ready for another busy day of trading. We’re starting the day off right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday. It’s earnings season so expect to see a lot of results affecting stocks this morning.
Now, let’s dive right into those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock leads the list with shares soaring more than 25% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares are rising over 21% after announcing plans to present initial clinical data from one of its trials at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress 2021.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock is sitting roughly 20% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are heading more than 15% higher after dropping late yesterday.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock is gaining nearly 14% after releasing earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2021.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares are getting an over 17% boost this morning after releasing earnings after-hours Wednesday.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock is recovering roughly 12% after taking a fall yesterday.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are increasing more than 11% after announcing it will be the exclusive issuer of Diem USD.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock is revving close to 11% higher as investors react to its earnings result for the first quarter of 2021.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares are up over 10% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock is diving almost 20% after releasing Q1 2021 earnings.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares continue to fall with a more than 14% decline following the release of its earnings earlier this week.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock is dropping over 14% after the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are taking a more than 14% beating this morning.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock is decreasing nearly 14% after releasing earnings for Q1 2021.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are experiencing a more than 11% decline after the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock is sinking over 10% on no obvious news.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are down more than 9% in pre-market trading.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock is dipping over 8%, continuing a fall that started yesterday on delisting concerns facing Chinese stocks.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 7% following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.