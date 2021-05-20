Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Welcome back once again, investors, and let’s get ready for a busy day of trading! We’re kicking off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday below.
However, we aren’t jumping straight to that. Instead, let’s take a couple of minutes to look into what happened to the stock market yesterday. Sarah has a breakdown of some of the most important events at this link.
With that taken care of, let’s dig into the biggest pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock is getting a more than 13% boost after the company confirmed a new space flight test for Saturday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares are heading over 12% higher as the company releases results from a clinical trial.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is rising more than 11% after Robert W. Baird & Co. called the stock undervalued.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares are sitting nearly 11% higher after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is seeing a more than 10% increase following earnings earlier this week.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are climbing over 10% this morning.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock is increasing more than 10% in pre-market trading.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares are rising close to 10% after releasing interim clinical trial data.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) stock is recovering over 9% following a fall yesterday.
- Sarissa Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRSA) shares are up more than 7% with the most recent news being a delayed earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock is taking an almost 17% beating after releasing preliminary clinical trial results today.
- FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares are falling more than 14% with the end of a special dividend window closing this week.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock is dropping over 9% after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are decreasing more than 7% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is dipping 7% lower after going public earlier this week.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares are retreating over 6% after a rally yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock is also pulling back more than 6% after gaining on Wednesday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares are declining over 6% after rallying yesterday on earnings news.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock is seeing a roughly 6% decline after announcing plans to acquire PsyInnovations.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down close to 6% after announcing a proposed public offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.