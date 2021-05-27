Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning! It’s a fantastic day here at InvestorPlace and we plan to keep that mood going! We’re starting off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
Now let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is rocketing more than 92% on news it’s acquiring a refinery in Mobile, Ala.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares are soaring close to 31% after revealing long-term data from the use of Qtrypta to treat migraines in adults.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock is recovering over 26% after seeing shares fall over 8% yesterday.
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSEAMERICAN:GOED) shares are climbing more than 22% despite a lack of clear news.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock is rising over 21% as crypto mining stocks recover over the last couple of days.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares are also sitting nearly 19% higher as crypto mining shares regain losses.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock is gaining roughly 15% after announcing plans to take part in two virtual healthcare conferences.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares are heading more than 13% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMBR) stock is getting an almost 10% boost after announcing the completion of patient enrollment for a Phase 2b clinical trial.
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares are up over 9% as it continues to rise from a recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock is falling more than 14% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares are dropping over 8% after revealing it raised $300 million from a stock offering.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is pulling back more than 8% after news of a site activation sent it higher yesterday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares are seeing an over 6% decline this morning.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is declining roughly 6% after announcing plans to reschedule its 2021 shareholder meeting.
- CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are dipping almost 6% on no apparent news.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock is taking a more than 5% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are pulling back over 5% this morning after meme stocks rallied on Wednesday.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock is down more than 5% after seeing shares rise yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down roughly 5% after jumping yesterday on executive hire news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.