Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back to another busy day of trading! Here at InvestorPlace we’re starting the day off right by checking out the biggest pre-market stock movers, including the winners and losers.
We’re not jumping right into that just yet though. Instead, it’s time to stop and look at what happened yesterday. That includes the biggest stock stories that investors should be aware of. You can see that for yourself at this link.
With that done, let’s dive into Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock is soaring more than 22% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares are sitting over 19% higher today.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock is heading nearly 18% higher after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares are getting an 11% boost on no apparent news this morning.
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is rallying almost 11% following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) shares are heading more than 10% higher on the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock is up over 9% this morning.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rising more than 8% this morning after getting approval for one of its devices in Europe.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) is heading almost 8% higher.
- Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares are up more than 7% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock is taking an almost 33% beating after announcing a public offering of its shares.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are retreating roughly 22% after a rally on Monday.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock is diving more than 21% lower following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shares are down nearly 21% after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock is down more than 17% on no clear news today.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares are seeing an over 16% decrease following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock is falling more than 15% after the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are dipping more than 14% after releasing results for Q1 2021.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock is down over 14% as well with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) closes out the pre-market stock movers list for Tuesday with shares dropping about 12%, which continues a fall from Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.