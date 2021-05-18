Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back once again, investors! We’re ready to get right back into covering the stock market today and there’s plenty to talk about. Let’s start the day off with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
Now that that’s done, let’s get back to those pre-market stock movers for today.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is trading more than 304% higher thanks to a one-for-four reverse stock split.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares are rising close to 28% after announcing a contract with the U.S. Army.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is soaring 26% higher on funding news for its clinical trials.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are heading over 24% higher after announcing results for the first quarter of 2021.
- Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock is getting a more than 16% boost after announcing definitive share exchange agreement news.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares are increasing over 11% after reporting results for the first quarter of 2021.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock is jumping more than 10% on no apparent news.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares are sitting 10% higher after releasing earnings for the first quarter of the year.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock is bounding 10% as it prepares to release earnings this morning.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) closes out the pre-market stock winners with shares up nearly 10% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock is diving almost 28% following a proposed offering from the company.
- TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) shares are falling more than 16% this morning.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock is taking an over 8% beating with the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares are decreasing almost 8% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock is retreating more than 7% after a rally yesterday.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares are seeing a roughly 7% decline with the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) stock is dropping more than 6% after releasing its current earnings report.
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares are dipping over 6% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is pulling back more than 6% after a rally on Monday.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down over 6% after releasing Q1 preliminary earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.