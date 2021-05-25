Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investors! We’re back at it again with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
Chinese education stocks are on the move today and we’re all still seeing earnings reports for Q1 affecting shares.
Join us for a look at the winners and losers during the early morning trading today below.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock is soaring more than 26% this morning after announcing plans to become an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider.
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares were heading over 16% higher after releasing its earnings report for Q1 2021.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock is recovering more than 12% after taking a beating on China’s calls for tougher rules on after-school education.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares are rising about 11%, continuing a rally from yesterday.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock is rising over 10% on news it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 later this week.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares are sitting more than 9% higher, joining other Chinese education stocks that are recovering today.
- Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) are up close to 8% this morning.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is climbing over 7% higher alongside other Chinese education stocks in pre-market trading.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares got a more than 7% boost after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is up over 7% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) stock is diving more than 49% on no clear news.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares are taking an over 26% beating ahead of its presentation at the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference tomorrow.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is falling more than 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares are dropping over 16%, which continues a fall from yesterday.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is decreasing more than 15% after seeing an almost 5% fall yesterday.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are declining over 14% after releasing earnings yesterday and planning to cut production.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is seeing a close to 12% fall after revealing a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares are retreating more than 7% after a rally from earnings last week.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is pulling back over 6% after running higher yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.