Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning and welcome to another busy day of trading on the stock market. We’re keeping up with the latest trading trends as we check out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning.
Now that you’re all caught up, let’s take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock was trading nearly 59% higher after revealing plans for another vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock is rising more than 40% after launching its coronavirus test kit on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) yesterday.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock was climbing over 18% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is continuing to rally with shares soaring more than 16% this morning.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock is heading over 15% higher after announcing an offer to acquire the company.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) is sitting just over 10% higher in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares are up 10% this morning.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is up almost 9% after releasing Q1 2021 earnings results.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) also got a more than 8% boost after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is up more than 7% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) is plummeting almost 19% after releasing earnings after-hours yesterday.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares are diving over 17% after a rallying thanks to a short squeeze from Reddit traders.
- Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) is retreating close to 14% after getting a boost yesterday.
- Regional Health Props (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) stock is falling nearly 12% this morning.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is dropping over 10% after missing EPS estimates in its most recent earnings report.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are dipping more than 8% following the release of its Q1 2021 earnings.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) is down just over 8% in trading this morning.
- MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) is decreasing more than 5% after announcing plans to delist its shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is heading over 5% lower this morning.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.