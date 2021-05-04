Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

COCP and ISNS are at the top of our lists

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 4, 2021, 6:59 am EDT

Good morning and welcome to another busy day of trading on the stock market. We’re keeping up with the latest trading trends as we check out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning.

Wall Street in the early morning.

Source: Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock.com

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. First, let’s slow down for a second and take a look at the biggest stories from Monday. Luckily, Sarah has us covered here with here wrap-up from yesterday. You can find that here.

Now that you’re all caught up, let’s take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock was trading nearly 59% higher after revealing plans for another vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus.
  2. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock is rising more than 40% after launching its coronavirus test kit on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) yesterday.
  3. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock was climbing over 18% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
  4. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is continuing to rally with shares soaring more than 16% this morning.
  5. 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock is heading over 15% higher after announcing an offer to acquire the company.
  6. Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) is sitting just over 10% higher in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
  7. BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares are up 10% this morning.
  8. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is up almost 9% after releasing Q1 2021 earnings results.
  9. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) also got a more than 8% boost after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
  10. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is up more than 7% this morning.

10 Top Losers

  1. Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) is plummeting almost 19% after releasing earnings after-hours yesterday.
  2. Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares are diving over 17% after a rallying thanks to a short squeeze from Reddit traders.
  3. Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) is retreating close to 14% after getting a boost yesterday.
  4. Regional Health Props (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) stock is falling nearly 12% this morning.
  5. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is dropping over 10% after missing EPS estimates in its most recent earnings report.
  6. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are dipping more than 8% following the release of its Q1 2021 earnings.
  7. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) is down just over 8% in trading this morning.
  8. MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) is decreasing more than 5% after announcing plans to delist its shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
  9. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is heading over 5% lower this morning.
  10. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down 5%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/05/todays-biggest-pre-market-stock-movers-10-top-gainers-and-losers-on-tuesday/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC