Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning and welcome to the halfway point of the week, investors! Here at InvestorPlace, we’re starting the day off like we always do with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers. Join us as we list out the winners and losers for Wednesday.
But before that, I have to plug Sarah's breakdown of the biggest stock stories from Tuesday.
With that all said and done, let’s jump into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock is rising more than 46% on news it plans to acquire Kuur Therapeutics.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) is heading over 30% higher following an end to its legal battle with Fraunhofer USA and a new license agreement.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock is soaring almost 24% after the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is sitting close to 19% higher following positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares are climbing nearly 15% after revealing plans to pay off creditors in a conference call with investors.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) is up more than 10% in pre-market trading this morning.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares got an over 10% boost this morning.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is up just over 9%.
- American Shared Hospital (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) stock is rising close to 9% this morning.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) is surging over 8% after its IPO last week.
10 Top Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock is diving 26% lower after reporting a Q1 miss.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) is decreasing more than 25% after announcing a bought stock offering deal worth $40 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock is dropping over 22% after missing estimates in its Q1 earnings report.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares are retreating over 21% after a rally yesterday.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is taking a more than 17% beating after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) stock is falling over 14% this morning.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) is down more than 11% after announcing plans to take a 51% equity interest in Mayah Biological.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is dipping just over 11% this morning.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock is seeing a more than 10% decline following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 8% despite announcing an expanded distribution deal yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.