Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investors, and get ready for another busy day of trading! We’re back at it again with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. Expect a lot of earnings news to be affecting stock as were deep in the season.
Now let’s look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are soaring 330% higher on Phase 3 clinical trial results this morning.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock is rising nearly 23% after announcing a new nasal swab test for the novel coronavirus that easier for patients and provides rapid results.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are heading almost 22% higher after announcing Q1 earnings results.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is sitting close to 20% higher thanks to its most earnings most recent earnings results.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares are climbing more than 13% following the publication of its HSC gene therapy data for ADA-SCID in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) stock got an over 8% boost this morning after posting its earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares are up 8% after releasing two-year results from its Orion study.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock is rising nearly 8% on no apparent news.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are increasing more than 7% after going public yesterday.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock got an over 7% bump after the FDA gave it approval to increase production of Intravenous Immune Globulin.
10 Top Losers
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock is taking an almost 22% dive after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after the release of its most recent earnings results.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock is falling more than 11% following the release of its first-quarter earnings report.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are dropping just over 9% after a rally late Tuesday.
- Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) stock is retreating more than 7% after a strong rally on Tuesday.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares are seeing a more than 6% decline with the only recent news being 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock is dipping over 6% after the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares are falling back more than 6% after rallying yesterday.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock is decreasing over 6% on no obvious news.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares close of the pre-market stock movers list down about 6% despite a lack of news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.