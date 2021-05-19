Good morning and prepare yourself for another busy day of trading! We’re kicking off our coverage today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Now we’re ready to tackle the biggest pre-market movers for Wednesday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is soaring more than 29% as the stock continues a rally that started yesterday.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are rising over 18% after going public yesterday.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock is heading more than 16% higher after announcing its participation in the Mars Exploration Program.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) continues to rally with shares gaining over 12% in pre-market trading today.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is sitting more than 12% higher on no apparent news.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares are increasing over 10% after taking part in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference yesterday.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock is up more than 9% this morning.
- US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are jumping nearly 8% after the release of its Q1 earnings on Monday.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock is getting a more than 6% boost after announcing a new suite of cybersecurity software.
- Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares are up close to 6% following the release of its earnings earlier this week.
10 Top Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are dropping over 9%, which continues a fall that started late Tuesday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is retreating more than 7% after shares got a major boost when they started trading earlier this week.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are falling over 7% after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is pulling back about 7% after rallying yesterday.
- Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:EBON) shares are diving close to 7% this morning.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is seeing its stock decrease nearly 7% after gaining yesterday.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares are decreasing more than 6% after a rally yesterday.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock is dipping over 6% after revealing a $10 million Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) purchase on Tuesday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 6% after earnings rallied the stock yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.