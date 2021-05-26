Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investors! Get ready for another busy day of trading as we hit the midpoint of the week. Join us as we kick off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
But before that, we’ve got to know what happened to the market yesterday. That extra context can help explain why some stocks are moving the way they are today. Click this link to see Sarah’s overview of the most important stories from Tuesday.
Now, let’s jump right into those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is rocketing more than 850% thanks to a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are soaring close to 59% after reporting positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock is rising over 24% after announcing a collaboration with Genentech.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares continue to rally today with the stock heading more than 15% higher.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock is sitting over 10% higher after releasing a positive earnings report for Q1.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares got a more than 10% boost after announcing approval for it to act as an advertising service provider for KOLs and Ecommerce in 2021 by Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY).
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock is climbing almost 10% higher being awarded a patent in China for combined preparation for the treatments of cancer.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares are increasing more than 9% after beating estimates in Q1.
- Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) stock is up nearly 8% on no apparent news.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares are up over 7% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock is diving more than 36% after the FDA put a clinical hold on its CTI-1601 program.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are falling over 15% as it prepares to report earnings this morning.
- Air Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) stock is decreasing more than 11%, continuing a fall from yesterday.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are declining over 10% as it prepares to report earnings next week.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is dropping more than 8% despite a lack of recent news.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares are down about 8%, which continues a fall that started yesterday.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is taking a 6% beating this morning.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are dipping more than 5% today.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) stock is down over 5% after a recent corporate update.
- Virtus Global (NYSE:VGI) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down roughly 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.