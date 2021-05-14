Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on

Good morning, investors! There’s just one more day of trading before that sweet, sweet weekend. And to help you get the best start to the day I’ve got a list of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday below.
Before we jump into that, make sure to catch up on the biggest stock stories from yesterday. Sarah Smith was wonderful enough to collect all of that together in a breakdown at this link.
Now, let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is soaring more than 30% after releasing Q1 2021 earnings.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares are rising almost 15% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock is heading nearly 15% higher after announcing a customer deal in its newest earnings report.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares are sitting more than 14% higher after releasing earnings for the first quarter of 2021.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is increasing by over 14% after announcing plans to work with Foxconn on U.S. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares are getting close to a 14% boost after announcing plans to present data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association’s (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) stock is jumping close to 14% higher after holding a Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners yesterday.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are up almost 13%, continuing a rally from Thursday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock got close to a 9% boost after reporting study results earlier this week.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are recovering more than 7% after a decline yesterday on a crypto crash.
10 Top Losers
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock is diving over 27% after announcing earnings results for Q1 2021.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares are plummeting close to 26% after announcing a proposed public offering of its stock.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock is taking a more than 23% beating with the release of its first-quarter earnings report.
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares are falling over 17% after announcing earnings results for its most recent earnings report.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) is seeing its stock decline more than 16% after proposing a stock offering.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares are dropping over 15% this morning.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is decreasing more than 14% after releasing Q1 earnings results.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares are down about 12% on the release of its current earnings report.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is dipping over 7% after releasing fiscal Q3 2021 earnings.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.