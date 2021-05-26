Top Ethereum News for Wednesday: 4 Things Moving ETH Prices Higher Today

The price of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is on the rise and we’re taking a look at the top news for Wednesday behind that movement.
There’s plenty of reason for ETH and other cryptos to be on the move of late. That includes a recovery period after prices plummeted last week on news that China plans to crack down on trading and mining of the digital assets.
While that recovery is good news for cryptocurrencies, a recent rally in ETH is catching some off guard. Let’s take a look at the top Ethereum news for Wednesday below to get an idea of what has the crypto heading higher.
Mark Cuban Invests in Ethereum Layer 2 Polygon
“Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has made an investment in Polygon, a layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. Cuban confirmed the investment in an email to CoinDesk but would not disclose its size or composition.” — Zack Seward, CoinDesk
Gaming Retailer GameStop is Building an NFT platform on Ethereum
“The exact scope of the project is unclear, though prominently featured on the page is a link to an Ethereum address, indicating that GameStop’s team will use Ethereum as a technology base.” — Michael McSweeney, The Block
Why Polygon Potentially Is the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $2
“It’s time to go shopping. And when it comes to the best cryptocurrencies to buy on the dip, few look as good as Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD).” — Luke Lango, InvestorPlace
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot jump up to 15%
“Crypto markets are seeing signs of recovery since the market plummeted late last week and continued to show bearish signals earlier this week. However, a recovery has started to emerge, especially in leading assets including BTC, ETH, BNB, and XRP.” — Pawan Nahar, The Economic Times
ETH is up 7.6% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
There’s more crypto news today that investors need to be aware of.
That includes the latest updates concerning Ergo (CCC:ERG-USD), Polygon, and XRP (CCC:XRP-USD). You can learn all about these topics at the links below.
