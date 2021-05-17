Uphold Crypto: What to Know About Bitcoin Zero, Elon Musk and the Crypto Exchange

There are a variety of reasons why investors have turned to the Uphold crypto exchange since its 2015 launch. It allows users to aggregate purchases of both cryptocurrencies and precious metals. It accepts over two dozen different national currencies, making its reach both global and convenient for all. Uphold even launched a crypto debit card in collaboration with MasterCard (NYSE:MA). But now, Uphold is staring down the green coin revolution with its eco-friendly exchange options, and is seeking to seize the opportunity.
Uphold is a crypto exchange that seeks to offer products that one simply doesn’t see anywhere else. It wants to maximize convenience for investors by offering many different products. On top of its variety of crypto plays, Uphold users can purchase precious metals and equities in over 50 different stocks.
The company is getting a lot of love recently because of its Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) listing. As investors remain frustrated over large exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) not offering DOGE, Uphold is an option that many have embraced. And now, it appears that more investors are piling in thanks to Uphold’s environmentally conscious listings.
The Uphold Crypto Exchange Creates Eco-Friendly Plays
In December 2020, Uphold teamed up with the Universal Protocol Alliance on Bitcoin Zero (CCC:BTC0-USD). The crypto is a wrapper token, pegged to the value of Bitcoin, and minted as a zero-carbon currency.
Every Bitcoin Zero token minted is done so by combining a BTC with the retiring of 10 UPCO2 (CCC:UPCO2-USD) tokens. UPCO2, a carbon credit crypto, is tied to the activities of companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprints through eco-friendly practices, for which they are rewarded with tokens.
With the green coin revolution becoming a hot topic of 2021, investors are looking toward more energy efficient plays. BTC0 is an obvious choice, attaching in price to the largest crypto while also promoting real-world, carbon-reducing activities.
The Uphold crypto exchange is looking to attract Elon Musk to its in-house green coin with a social media campaign. Uphold’s Twitter account is driving users to promote the BTC0 to Elon Musk. If Musk allows the BTC0 token to be a payment option for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars, the exchange says it will give away five Tesla vehicles.
With Elon Musk straying from Bitcoin as a payment option for his cars, there is now a social media war. Many companies are trying to get Musk’s attention as they show off their eco-friendliness; they hope to become the next Tesla payment option. Who knows if or when Musk will implement another crypto payment. But, if he does, BTC0 makes a great case for itself.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.