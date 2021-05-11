Vaxart’s No-Shot Vaccine Is a Potential Game Changer

An oral Covid-19 vaccine is, plain and simple, a great idea. Clinical-stage biotechnology company Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) offers an alternative to inconvenient and uncomfortable injections. And so, you’d think that VXRT stock would be at all-time highs, right?
Not so fast. While Vaxart shares have had powerful bull runs in the past, currently the stock price is far below its peak value.
Could another rally be right around the corner? It’s entirely possible as Vaxart’s got some recent clinical data that should persuade the skeptics.
That, along with the prospect of a no-shot Covid-19 vaccine, could be transformative in the medical community. So, let’s take a shot (or better yet, let’s avoid shots altogether) and analyze the recent price action in VXRT stock.
VXRT Stock at a Glance
The first thing to know about this stock is that it’s a serious mover. The ultra-wide 52-week range of $2.23 to $24.90 should give you an indication of what I’m talking about.
If you have nimble timing, 5x gains or more could be possible with VXRT stock. Indeed, the stock made moves of that magnitude during the summer of 2020, and then again in January and early February of 2021.
There was another quick pop in late April, when the share price doubled in a few days’ time. As of May 11, the stock is trading slightly below $7.
That’s closer to the bottom than the top of the range for VXRT stock. Hence, grabbing a few shares and waiting patiently might not be a bad strategy.
Overcoming Resistance
There’s a phenomenon that you might have heard of, called “vaccine resistance.” The fact is, some folks are hesitant to take any of the currently available Covid-19 vaccines.
A poll conducted by Quadrant Strategies and commissioned by Vaxart uncovered some interesting facts about vaccine resistance:
- 23% of the survey’s respondents said that they don’t plan to get vaccinated.
- However, nearly one-third of them said they’d get vaccinated if it were available as a pill instead of an injection.
- That sub-group comprises nearly 19 million American adults.
- 7 in 10 respondents said they’d prefer taking a vaccine pill rather than getting injected with a vaccine.
Those facts aren’t just food for thought; they’re indicative of what sets Vaxart apart.
Vaxart has already completed the Phase 1 study of its oral tablet novel coronavirus vaccine, known as VXA-CoV2-1. If and when full regulatory approval is granted for this vaccine, it could be a real game changer.
Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu concisely summarized the implications. “Vaccinating another 19 million American adults may help the US reach herd immunity. The public health and societal implications of an oral Covid-19 vaccine could be both broad and profound,” he said.
Focus on Cross-Reactivity
So, we have a potentially major advantage for Vaxart as VXA-CoV2-1 could help to combat vaccine resistance.
Yet, that’s not the only piece of good news for VXRT stock investors.
Relatively new Phase I clinical data suggests that VXA-CoV2-1 has broad cross-coronavirus activity.
More specifically, it “elicited a T cell response against SARS-Cov-2, as well as showed cross-reactivity against diverse endemic coronaviruses such as 229E, NL63, HKU1 and OC43.”
229E, NL63, HKU1 and OC43 are endemic common cold viruses. It’s exciting to consider that a vaccine that’s taken in a convenient pill form could potentially treat such a broad range of viruses.
Furthermore, Floroiu observed that the immune response from VXA-CoV2-1 “appears very different that that seen from the leading injectables” as it features “mucosal antibodies rather than serum antibodies, and more potent T-cell responses.”
The Takeaway
Batting against vaccine resistance is a worthy cause, and Vaxart seeks to make progress on this front.
Knowing this, you can feel good about investing in VXRT stock — and hopefully soon, you can earn powerful returns as well.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
